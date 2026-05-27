Azerbaijan’s Tourism Potential Promoted in China

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

A series of promotional events have begun in the Chinese cities of Xi'an, Shanghai, and Beijing, organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) with the participation of six local tourism industry representatives, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL).

The ATB is representing the country with a national pavilion at the "ITB China 2026" international tourism exhibition in Shanghai from May 26 to 28, accompanied by AZAL and 10 local tourism industry partners.

Bringing together tourism industry representatives from China and Azerbaijan, this series of events and the "ITB China 2026" exhibition serve as crucial platforms for B2B meetings, networking, establishing new partnerships.

Within the framework of the "ITB China 2026" exhibition, Azerbaijan was honored with the Must-Visit Destination 2026 award by Trip.com, one of the world's leading online travel platforms. The award was presented to Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency.

As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ATB and , one of China's leading online travel and booking platforms. The MoU aims to enhance the promotion of Azerbaijan in the Chinese market and position the country as an attractive, year-round tourism destination for Chinese travelers.

Notably, the mutual visa-free regime implemented for citizens of China and Azerbaijan, combined with direct flights operated from Baku to Beijing and Urumqi by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and China Southern Airlines, significantly facilitates the growth of tourism ties between the two countries.

From January to April 2026, the number of visitors traveling from China to Azerbaijan increased by 9.5% compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 14,303 people.