® ABB Bank has launched its third bond issuance!

On May 26, ABB Bank is launching the next stage of its bond issuance. At this stage, the Bank is bringing two new bond issues to the capital market – the 5th and 6th issues. The volume of each issue is AZN 5,000,000, while the total issuance amount is AZN 10,000,000.

The nominal value of the bonds is AZN 100, and the currency is AZN. The annual coupon rate for the 5th issue is set at 9%, while for the 6th issue it is 10%. The maturity periods are 12 and 24 months, respectively. Both issues belong to the category of interest-bearing unsecured bonds.

This time, coupon payments will be made monthly, rather than quarterly. The issuance is carried out in the form of a subscription. The placement process will last 22 days.

ABB Invest Investment Company CJSC acts as the underwriter and market maker in this process.

Through this issuance, ABB Bank aims to maintain sustainable activity in the capital market and create regular and accessible investment opportunities for investors.

It should be noted that the Bank’s previous bond issuance, carried out in May, was also successfully completed. The issue, with a total volume of AZN 10 million, was fully placed, while strong investor interest resulted in demand exceeding the supply by almost three times.

The schedule of ABB Bank’s upcoming planned bond issuances is available here. As new issuances are announced, the exact dates will be indicated on the page.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful, and universal products and services can be obtained at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, through the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.