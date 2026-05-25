UAE, UN discuss strengthening cooperation on sustainability, 2026 UN Water Conference

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, met with Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, to discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United Nations across energy, sustainability, and water-related priorities, according to WAM.

The two sides discussed the UAE’s continued efforts to advance international cooperation in support of sustainable development, particularly through practical partnerships, innovative solutions, and initiatives that contribute to accelerating progress on global priorities.

The meeting also highlighted preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host alongside the Republic of Senegal in Abu Dhabi on 8th to 10th December 2026.

The conference is expected to serve as an important global platform to accelerate implementation, mobilise partnerships and finance, and elevate the water issue within the sustainable development agenda, including by translating political momentum of the conference into practical initiatives and partnerships.

Balalaa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the UN and international partners to support the success of the 2026 UN Water Conference and contribute to its outcomes. He noted that the UAE remains open to global partnerships in water-related investments and initiatives, including in areas related to water resilience, innovation, sustainable water management, and practical solutions that can support collective progress.

He also emphasised the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation to address global water challenges, noting that water is central to sustainable development, climate resilience, food security, and economic prosperity. He further underscored the UAE’s commitment to advancing an action-oriented agenda that brings together governments, international organisations, financial institutions, the private sector, and relevant stakeholders to drive tangible impact in this critical field.

The meeting underscored the strong partnership between the UAE and the UN, and the shared commitment to advancing practical, inclusive and solutions-driven cooperation in support of global sustainability priorities and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6.