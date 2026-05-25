Leyla Aliyeva meets women preserving traditional mat-weaving craft in Masalli

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, met with women engaged in traditional mat weaving in the village of Musakucha during her visit to Azerbaijan’s Masalli district.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva interacted with participants in the “Rooted Hands” project, one of the last communities in Azerbaijan preserving the traditional art of mat weaving, and familiarized herself with their handmade works and creative activities.

Women from Musakucha village in the Masalli district collect and dry natural reeds, weaving mats by hand using traditional techniques passed down through generations. The craft plays a crucial role in preserving the region’s cultural heritage while also supporting women’s employment and economic sustainability.

During the meeting, the women demonstrated the mat-weaving process, and Leyla Aliyeva joined them, showing interest in the details of the craft. A short film about mat weaving and the “Rooted Hands” project was subsequently screened.

With Leyla Aliyeva’s support, a renovated space has been established for the women, designed for workshops, training sessions, masterclasses, and the display and sale of handmade products. The initiative will contribute to developing a new cultural and tourist destination in Masalli, while also enhancing women’s economic opportunities and preserving the traditional craft of mat weaving.

The “Rooted Hands” project has also started gaining international recognition. In 2025, it was showcased at Milan Fashion Week as part of sustainable fashion initiatives, highlighting the successful combination of natural materials from Azerbaijan’s wetlands, the craftsmanship of women artisans, modern design, and traditional handicraft techniques.

More information about the project is available on the project’s website and social media accounts.