Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Masalli district

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Masalli district.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the Juma Mosque, one of the key historical and religious-cultural monuments of the district, and familiarized herself with its historical and architectural features.

The Juma Mosque, located in the center of the city of Masalli, was built in 1846 with the financial support of city residents and local philanthropists. During the years of independence, the mosque was restored and began to function as a place of worship again. In subsequent years, the mosque underwent major repairs by the state and was included in the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance in 2001.

At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a copy of the Holy Quran as a gift.