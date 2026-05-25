Azerbaijan–Africa trade reaches $580 million in 2025
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan–Africa trade has grown sharply over the past three years, rising from $4.3 million in 2020 to $580 million in 2025, reflecting strong potential for economic cooperation,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev in his remarks at an international conference marking Africa Day in Baku.
He noted that Azerbaijan has consistently recognized Africa’s important role and has supported the expansion of cooperation in this area.
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