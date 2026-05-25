Over the past three years, the number of African leaders visiting Azerbaijan has increased

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Over the past three years, the number of African leaders visiting Azerbaijan, both on bilateral visits and in the context of various international events, has increased significantly,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev in his address at an international conference marking Africa Day in Baku.

He noted that the list includes the presidents of Somalia, Kenya, Egypt, Rwanda, Angola, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Madagascar, Eswatini, Mauritius, and the Central African Republic, as well as government leaders from Southern African countries.