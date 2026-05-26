Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of Israel Isaac Herzog sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of the United States of America Donald Trump sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

President of France Emmanuel Macron sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

King of Spain Felipe VI sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran

Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes

29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys

Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion