Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, May 26, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
President of Italy Sergio Mattarella sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of Israel Isaac Herzog sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of the United States of America Donald Trump sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of France Emmanuel Macron sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
King of Spain Felipe VI sends a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs hold phone talk
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit orphanage in Lankaran
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva explore creative work of local craftsman during Lankaran visit
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit family of Patriotic War martyr in Lankaran
Another 110 families relocated to Aghdam city receive keys to new homes
29 more residents relocated to Khojaly district receive house keys
Azerbaijan’s export to Türkiye exceeds $1 billion