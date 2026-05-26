Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, sent congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day.

Great Return: Azerbaijan relocates 110 more families to Aghdam city.

Baku launches trial on Armenian citizens’ appeal.

Jordanian media highlights WUF13 hosted by Baku.

Azerbaijan Army holds military pentathlon championship.

Passenger train arrives in Tbilisi from Baku after six-year break.