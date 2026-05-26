Riga marks Azerbaijan`s Independence Day with opening of MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition and official reception

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

On May 25, the MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition and an official reception dedicated to May 28 — Independence Day were held at the Zuzeum Art Museum in Riga. The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Latvia.

The event was attended by Latvia’s Minister of Health Hosam Abu Meri, Deputy State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ivars Lasis, Director General of the State Revenue Service Baiba Šmite-Roķe, Director of the National Customs Board Raimonds Zukuls, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Latvia, Elnur Sultanov, noted that May 28 — Independence Day and the 108th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic were being commemorated through the MAMA “Mother Nature” exhibition. He highlighted the ADR’s progressive legacy, the challenges faced during the early years of independence, and the stabilizing role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He also emphasized the policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev in the areas of peace, regional cooperation, connectivity, and energy security, noting that Azerbaijan’s international standing continues to strengthen.

Elnur Sultanov expressed his deep gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support in implementing the project in Latvia, adding that he was pleased the exhibition was being hosted at one of Latvia’s leading cultural institutions, the Zuzeum Art Museum.

Latvia’s Minister of Health Hosam Abu Meri extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day on behalf of the Latvian government. He also highly praised the philosophical concept introduced by Leyla Aliyeva and expressed admiration for the exhibited works.

Jānis Zuzāns, founder of the Zuzeum Art Museum, said the exhibition would help strengthen artistic ties between the two countries, promote Azerbaijan in Latvia, and draw attention to global environmental issues.

Guests were also treated to Azerbaijani national cuisine.

The MAMA “Mother Nature” exhibition will remain on display at the Zuzeum Art Museum until August 30.