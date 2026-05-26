President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and all our compatriots living outside the borders of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha.

İn his message of congratulation, the head of state noted: “During the days of Eid al-Adha, which symbolizes Islam’s revelation to humanity as the final divine religion and a path towards spiritual and moral salvation, millions of Muslims come together for the Hajj pilgrimage, experiencing the pride and joy of unity, equality, and readiness for any sacrifice in the name of noble ideals.”

The President of Azerbaijan pointed out that the sacrificial ceremonies, celebrated every year in Azerbaijan as a nationwide holiday, further strengthen the feelings of solidarity, humanism, and compassion among people, turning into a triumph of benevolence and adherence to national and moral values in Azerbaijani society.

In his message of congratulation, President Ilham Aliyev commemorated the immortal memory of our martyrs with gratitude, and praying that the supplications for the peace and tranquility of Azerbaijani people and state be accepted by the Almighty, wished families happiness and tables abundance and prosperity.