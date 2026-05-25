Baku hosts international conference marking Africa Day

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

An international conference dedicated to Africa Day commenced in Baku on May 25, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conference brought together ambassadors of African countries accredited to Azerbaijan, members of the Milli Majlis, heads of relevant state agencies, representatives of higher education institutions, experts, as well as African students studying in Azerbaijan.

The event featured panel discussions on Azerbaijan–Africa relations, current dynamics and strategic potential, as well as Agenda 2063 and Africa’s growing role in the system of international relations.

The conference program also includes a presentation on the activities of “ASAN Khidmet” in Africa.

Africa Day is celebrated internationally every year on May 25 to mark the founding of the African Union.