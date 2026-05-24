Series of reports on Azerbaijan published in Mexican magazine

Mexico City, May 24, AZERTAC

A series of extensive reports on Azerbaijan has been published in the latest issue of Mundo Internacional magazine, which enjoys a wide readership among Mexican government institutions, parliament, academic circles, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

The cover of the magazine features an image reflecting Baku’s modern architecture and the city’s dynamic development.

The publication provides detailed coverage of the high-level visits by Azerbaijani delegations to Mexico in recent months, as well as the expanding cooperative relations between the two countries.

Special prominence is given to the visit to Mexico from February 9 to 13 this year by a delegation led by Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties. The article notes that the inaugural meeting of the Mexico–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group was held within the framework of the visit.

The publication also highlights the planting ceremony of an olive tree brought from Azerbaijan in the courtyard of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies as a “symbol of interparliamentary cooperation and friendship between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies.”

The magazine further informs readers that the delegation, together with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev and embassy staff, visited the “Khojaly Genocide” monument located in Tlaxcoaque–Khojaly Square and laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the tragedy.

Extensive coverage is also devoted to the delegation’s meeting with Juan José Bremer de Martino, Director General of the Matías Romero Institute — the institution responsible for diplomatic training under Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs — as well as the lecture delivered by Samad Seyidov at the institute.

The publication additionally reports on the opening of the photo exhibition titled “Icherisheher – A Living Urban Heritage,” organized in the Senate building by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico with the support of the Mexican Senate, the Administration of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve, and the National Association of Mexican World Heritage Cities. The article emphasizes that the exhibition plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage in Mexico.

One of the magazine’s special sections is dedicated to an interview given by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the magazine’s editor, Carmen Mihalasku. The interview provides detailed information on the objectives of Fuad Muradov’s visit to Mexico, the high-level meetings held, and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the field of diaspora relations.

The article notes that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Mexicans Abroad under Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs represents an important step toward strengthening humanitarian and public relations between the two countries.

The publication also provides detailed information on meetings held with Azerbaijanis living in Mexico, the activities of diaspora organizations, financial support mechanisms provided to Azerbaijan Houses, and joint projects implemented in cooperation with embassies.

The materials published in Mundo Internacional magazine are regarded as another indication of the expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Mexico in the political, interparliamentary, cultural, and diaspora spheres.