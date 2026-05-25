Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan regards Africa as a continent of partners, friends, and shared aspirations

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Africa today is emerging as one of the most dynamic and promising regions in the world. Its youthful population, fast-growing economy, abundant natural resources, and rising geopolitical significance are enabling the continent to play an ever more important role in shaping the global political and economic landscape,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev in his remarks at an international conference marking Africa Day in Baku.

He emphasized that the African Union has already attained full membership in the G20, while Africa continues to advocate for two permanent seats on the UN Security Council — an initiative fully supported by Azerbaijan.

“For Azerbaijan, Africa is far more than a distant continent — it is a continent of partners, friends, and shared aspirations. Our ties are built on mutual respect, solidarity, and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” the deputy minister added.