11 killed, 7 injured in bus-van collision in NW Pakistan
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
At least 11 passengers were killed and seven others injured after a van crashed into a parked passenger bus on the Swat Expressway in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, Xinhua reported citing the rescue officials.
The accident occurred near the Ismaila Interchange area when the van rammed into the bus from behind, according to rescue and motorway police officials.
The injured and bodies were shifted to a local hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.
Police said the passenger bus was travelling from the southern port city Karachi to Buner, while the van was heading from Rawalpindi to Dir.
Initial investigation suggested negligence by the van driver caused the accident, officials added.
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