Azerbaijan Technical University signs cooperation protocol with Chinese Tongji University

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

A delegation from Tongji University, one of China’s leading universities, has visited Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). The delegation was headed by Professor Li Xiangning, Vice President of Tongji University.

Fariz Mammadov, AzTU’s Vice-Rector for International Relations, welcomed the visitors and delivered a presentation about the university, providing detailed information on ongoing academic work and engineering projects.

Professor Li Xiangning spoke about the activities of Tongji University and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the two universities in both teaching and research.

During the meeting, the sides identified specific areas for joint academic and research projects.

At the end of the visit, a “Protocol of Intent on Cooperation” was signed between AzTU and the Chinese university.