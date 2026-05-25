Permanent Representative of Uganda to UN: Azerbaijan has elevated South-South cooperation to a higher level
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
“The celebration of Africa Day with the Government of Azerbaijan reflects the growing development of Africa–Azerbaijan diplomatic relations,” said Adonia Ayebare, Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations, speaking online at a panel titled “Africa–Azerbaijan Relations: Current Dynamics and Strategic Potential” during an international conference in Baku marking Africa Day.
He noted that although South–South cooperation is a key focus at the UN, Azerbaijan has elevated it to a higher level, with engagement with Africa under this framework contributing to strengthen bilateral relations.
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