President: Differences between rural and urban areas across all sectors must be reduced

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“This was also reflected in the discussions of the World Urban Forum recently held in Baku—large-scale urbanization, meaning the influx from rural areas to cities. This is a negative trend inherent not only to our country but to all countries,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues.

Noting that some countries have been unable to find the means or develop the right strategy to address this issue, the head of state said: “We, however, must ensure that a process of return from cities to rural areas begins. For this to happen, of course, the differences between rural and urban areas across all sectors must be reduced.”