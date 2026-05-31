Azerbaijani culture promoted at International Family Day in China

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan was successfully represented at the traditional International Family Day event organized by Suzhou Singapore International School (SSIS) in Suzhou, China.

This year, the Azerbaijani stand was organized at the initiative of Azerbaijanis living in Suzhou. Solmaz Asadzada, Rufat Asadzada, Khadija Gasimova, Fidan Gasimova and Chichek Guliyeva were actively involved in the preparation of the stand.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in China also closely supported the event, providing national attributes, promotional materials and other essential resources that contributed significantly to creating a rich and attractive Azerbaijani cultural corner.

The Azerbaijani corner showcased the country’s rich cultural heritage, national values and traditional cuisine. The stand featured the Azerbaijani flag, national symbols and items highlighting the country’s tourism potential. Attendees were informed about Azerbaijan, its history, culture and modern development.

Visitors were warmly welcomed, experiencing firsthand Azerbaijani people’s traditions of hospitality while learning about its rich cultural legacy.

Such international events play a vital role in promoting Azerbaijan and its culture worldwide, as well as fostering friendship among different nations.

This milestone event brings together families from more than 50 countries and regions to share unique traditions, delicious foods, and joyous customs, creating a vibrant multicultural experience.

The International Family Day emphasizes charity alongside cultural exchange. The organizing committee will donate the majority of the event's proceeds from food sales, stalls, and sponsorships to the SSIS Charity Committee. These funds will support various charitable organizations and aid the school's service clubs in their philanthropic efforts.