State Flag Museum: Where History, Pride, and Victory Unite VIDEO

“The flag is my essence, the flag is my identity…”

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the State Flag Museum.

The museum, located in Baku at State Flag Square, was first opened to the public in 2010. In 2017, it was temporarily closed for renovation as part of large-scale reconstruction works in the area. The fully modernized museum was officially reopened on November 8, 2024, on Victory Day.

With its symbolic design shaped like an eight-pointed star, the museum building is situated directly beneath the flagpole’s pedestal. Designed by Azerbaijani architects and designers, it comprises six exhibition halls.

These halls display flags of historical states and khanates of Azerbaijan, flag finials, symbols of power, weapons, ancient coins, and 19th-century city coats of arms.

Azerbaijan’s independence, established on May 28, 1918, has become even stronger and more unshakable today beneath the tricolor flag flying at State Flag Square.