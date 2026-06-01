Green Transition Forum 6.0 brings European Commissioners and Ministers to Sofia

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

The Green Transition Forum 6.0, which opens at the Sofia Event Center today, June 1, is expected to launch what will become known as the Sofia Initiative, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported. This coordinated international call for a radical acceleration of structural reforms across the European Union will be signed during the sixth edition of the largest platform for discussions on sustainable development and economic transformation in Central and Eastern Europe. It will proceed under the motto: "Europe's Next Chapter: Competitive. Innovative. Secure."

Until June 5, more than 110 panel discussions, round tables and partner events will take place across four venues. More than 450 speakers from 37 countries worldwide are expected to participate. They include representatives of the European Commission and the European Parliament, the OECD and UNESCO, as well as ambassadors, analysts, researchers, business leaders and non-governmental organizations. For the first time, the programme will also feature a three-day youth edition of the event, the "GTF Youth Forum: Empowering Future Changemakers."

Four European Commissioners and government ministers from several European countries are among the participants, including Jessika Roswall, European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, and Ekaterina Zaharieva, European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation. Joining via video link will be Raffaele Fitto, European Commission Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms, and Glenn Micallef, European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness, Youth, Culture and Sport.

Among the guests at the five-day Green Transition Forum is French economist Philippe Aghion, who shared the 2025 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences "for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction".

Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova will take part in the opening ceremony on Monday. The main themes on the opening day are competitiveness, transport and energy. Participants are expected to include Bulgaria's Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, Greece's Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas, Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Iva Petrova, Greece's Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, and Plamen Mladenovski, Chair of Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) is among the forum's media partners.