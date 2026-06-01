Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov embarks on visit to Georgia
Tbilisi, June 1, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Georgia from June 1.
During the visit, Zakir Hasanov will meet with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani.
Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is also scheduled to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and other officials.
The Defense Minister will also visit the monument to the National Leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the center of Tbilisi as well as the memorial on the Heroes Square of Georgia.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
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