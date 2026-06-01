Azerbaijan’s Baku Slavic University, Chinese higher education institutions expanding ties

Beijing, June 1, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Anar Naghiyev, Rector of the Baku Slavic University (BSU), visited China.

During a meeting with Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), discussions focused on cooperation with Baku Slavic University, including language teaching (Azerbaijani at BFSU and Chinese at BSU) and possible staff and student exchange programs.

The sides hailed the fact that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and China have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership guided by the strategic vision of President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping.

Vice President Zhao Gang highlighted growing interest in Chinese language in Azerbaijan and ongoing cooperation with Azerbaijani institutions, including the ANAS and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Rector Anar Naghiyev stressed BSU’s plans to expand language offerings, especially Chinese, and discussed cooperation in AI, joint publications, and summer schools. BSU was also invited to join the Global Alliance of Foreign Languages Universities, as the delegation toured BFSU’s Azerbaijani Language Department and research centers.

At Beijing Normal University, discussions focused on cooperation in language teacher training, exchanges, summer schools, and joint research, and the delegation visited the Digital Education Resources Center. The BSU delegation also visited Huzhou University, where they explored cooperation and signed an agreement.

Shahin Jafarov