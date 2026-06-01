Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrated in Geneva

Vienna, June 1, AZERTAC

An official reception marking May 28 – Independence Day of Azerbaijan was organized in Geneva by the country’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, employees of international organizations, Azerbaijanis living in Switzerland, as well as public representatives.

Ambassador Galib Israfilov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office at Geneva, emphasized that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was the first democratic republic established in the Muslim East.

He highlighted National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services in strengthening statehood, as well as preserving and developing national identity in the early years of independence.

The Permanent Representative noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, adding that large-scale reconstruction and construction efforts are well underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

As part of the event, guests were presented with samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine.

Elgun Niftali