Davide Ancelotti appointed head coach of Lille

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

Davide Ancelotti, the son and former assistant of Brazil head coach Carlo, has been appointed as the head coach of Ligue 1 side Lille on a contract running until the end of the 2027-28 season, the club has confirmed, according to OneFootball.

Ancelotti has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 side and will lead the team into the Champions League in 2026-27 following their third-place finish in the French top flight during the campaign that has just finished.

“LOSC is delighted with the arrival of Davide Ancelotti at the dawn of a new 2026-2027 season that will combine Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League,” read a statement on the Lille website.

“This young technician, who is also experienced thanks to his extremely rich sporting career in the biggest clubs, staff and locker rooms in the world, is also renowned for his ability to develop young talents, while performing at the highest level.”

This will be Ancelotti’s second head coach role, following a brief stint in charge of Botafogo in 2025.

The 36-year-old has an impressive coaching CV, though, having followed his father Carlo around for the best part of the last 15 years.

He followed his father to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, where he served as a fitness coach, before being promoted to the role of assistant at Napoli, Everton and the Ancelottis’ second spell at the Bernabeu. He also worked with his father in the Brazil set-up both sides of his spell in charge of Botafogo.