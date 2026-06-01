President Ilham Aliyev attended official opening ceremony of 31st Baku Energy Forum VIDEO

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

On June 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the official opening ceremony of the the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum. which got underway as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.