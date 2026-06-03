Second Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum officially commences

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

On June 3, the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum officially commenced at the Radisson Hotel Baku. The Forum is organized within the framework of the 23rd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition — TransLogistica Caspian.

One of the key themes of this year’s Forum is the digitalization of transport and logistics supply chains, the implementation of innovative solutions, and the integration of modern technologies into the sector. Today, the adoption of digitalization and artificial intelligence technologies is among the state’s priority areas and constitutes an important component of the country’s long-term development strategy. As noted by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan on “Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture”, the application of artificial intelligence, the creation of data centers, and the introduction of reforms related to digitalization actually determine the future development of countries:

“Therefore, our initiatives in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the establishment of data centers should ensure the long-term and sustainable development of our country. We have many advantages, one of which is our geographical location. This is an advantage that does not depend on us. However, the geographical location of any country can serve either its benefit or its detriment. We have successfully leveraged our geographical position to advance our country’s development. As a result, our location between Asia and Europe, our position along the North–South corridor, and our existing infrastructure have provided us with a strong competitive advantage.”

In this context, the Forum serves as an important professional platform for discussing current issues related to digitalization in transport and logistics, the implementation of innovative technologies, and the development of international transit routes.

Within the framework of the Forum, panel sessions focused on practical experience exchange and constructive dialogue are being held on the topics “Digitalization of transport and logistics supply chains and the implementation of innovative solutions” and “Development prospects of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route”. The sponsors of these sessions are Food City AgroComplex and 166 Global respectively.

In addition to local speakers, the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum features international speakers from Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Lithuania. During the panel discussions, participants exchange views on the implementation of digital technologies in logistics, the expansion of transit opportunities, the development of international cooperation, and the future prospects of the region’s transport infrastructure. Extensive Q&A discussions are also taking place following the sessions.

Against the backdrop of ongoing changes in global logistics chains, the reshaping of international trade routes, and the growing interest in the region’s transit potential, the Forum has brought together government institutions, international organizations, transport and logistics companies, industry associations, and leading sector experts. The event provides participants with significant opportunities for experience sharing, business dialogue, and the establishment of new partnerships.

The Forum programme also includes B2B meetings, networking sessions, and professional discussions aimed at strengthening business relations between local and international companies. The event offers an effective platform for companies operating in the transport and logistics sector to establish new partnerships, expand international cooperation, and develop business opportunities.

The Association of Azerbaijan Customs Representation and Logistics Companies (AGTL) provides support to the Forum.

The organizer of the Forum is Caspian Event Organisers, while the co-organizer is the Freight Forwarders Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA).

PASHA Insurance acts as the Forum’s official insurance partner.

Further information about the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum is available on the continuously updated official website: https://conference.translogistica.az/