Kobakhidze: Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation holds special significance for us

Tbilisi, June 3, AZERTAC

“Georgia attaches special importance to developing its transit function and enhancing its connectivity capabilities, and in this regard, cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye holds particular significance,” Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists.

According to the Prime Minister, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway is a historic project and the best example of successful cooperation among Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

“This project is also the clearest demonstration of how closely we cooperate with our friendly countries. This cooperation will be strengthened further,” Kobakhidze added.

Khatayi Azizov