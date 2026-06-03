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International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

The third International Dialogue of Civilisations and Tolerance Conference 2026 opened in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday under the theme "The Impact of New Media and AI on Family and Community", bringing together government officials, academics, religious leaders, media professionals and experts from more than 120 countries, according to WAM.

The three-day event is hosted by the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies and the Abrahamic Family House, in partnership with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities as the Knowledge Partner and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau as the Destination Partner.

The conference aims to advance intercultural dialogue and explore the role of new media and artificial intelligence in strengthening social cohesion, promoting mutual understanding and supporting sustainable development.

The conference was officially inaugurated by Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, who stated,

“Instilling societal values and fostering dialogue within the family is a fundamental contribution to strengthening social cohesion and building more stable and understanding communities."

In his keynote address, Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, said rapid digital transformation had increased the need for dialogue that promotes human understanding and ensures technological progress remains centred on people.

“Universities and academic institutions play a pivotal role in preparing generations equipped with sound critical thinking skills and capable of engaging with digital transformations without compromising values and identity. In doing so, they draw inspiration from the UAE model, which is founded upon tolerance, coexistence, and investment in people as the cornerstone of development and stability," he said.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chief Executive Officer of TRENDS Group, said the conference coincided with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026, underscoring the family's role as the foundation of society despite accelerating technological change.

The opening ceremony also featured keynote addresses by Elder Adelson de Paula Parrella, Member of the Middle East/Africa North Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, alongside several distinguished dignitaries, senior officials, and international leaders.

The conference welcomed more than 4,500 participants representing over 120 countries.

During the ceremony, the organisers announced the recipients of the 2026 Tolerance Awards, presented annually to honour individuals and institutions that advance the values of tolerance and dialogue.

The Person of Tolerance Award 2026 was presented to Dr. Khalifa Al Dhaheri in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting a culture of human dialogue, strengthening bridges between cultures, and advancing civilisational communication at both regional and international levels.

The Organisation of Tolerance Award 2026 was presented to BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi in recognition of its outstanding role in promoting the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and interfaith and intercultural dialogue. The award was received by His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji, Head of the Mandir.

Dr. Firas Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said, “AI is becoming the new educator of future generations through new media platforms. If we fail to equip our children with the awareness needed to understand the nature of this transformation, they risk becoming mere echoes of algorithmic data designed to target their instincts rather than their minds."

The conference features three main platforms: Proud of UAE, AI and Media, and Family and Community.

The main opening panel was held within the Proud of UAE Platform under the title “Civilisational Dialogue in the Age of New Media and AI”, focusing on the theme “Soft Power and Global Peacebuilding: Digital Tolerance and Interfaith Narratives”.

The session featured Eng. Sheikha Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at the Department of Community Development; Ewan MacLeod Jones, President of Intercultural Dialogue for Peace at UNESCO; and Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Director-General of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies.

Speakers emphasised that new media and AI have become central forces in shaping societal awareness and highlighted the importance of leveraging these technologies to strengthen dialogue within families and communities while promoting responsible, knowledge-based discourse founded on mutual respect.

Participants also called for stronger partnerships among educational, media, and community institutions to prepare generations capable of effective communication and positive engagement with rapid digital transformations.

Throughout the day, the conference hosted panel discussions and roundtable sessions exploring issues related to family and community, as well as the role of new media and AI in enhancing social engagement and public awareness.

The conference will continue over three days with panel discussions, roundtables and partnership initiatives aimed at promoting intercultural understanding and addressing contemporary social challenges.

 

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