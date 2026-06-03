Pakistani official honored as Jiangsu University Outstanding International Alumnus 2025

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Zia, Project Director and Executive Director of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Secretariat at Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, has been named one of the 2025 Jiangsu University Outstanding International Alumni, a recognition that underscores the deepening educational and strategic ties between China and Pakistan, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to his official profile on the CPEC Secretariat website, he earned his PhD from the School of Finance and Economics at Jiangsu University, China. Previously, he completed an M.Phil. degree from Friedrich Alexander University in Germany, specializing in Development Economics, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, CEN reported.

During his undergraduate studies, Dr. Zia was a Confucius Scholar, receiving a scholarship to study Chinese language and culture at Beijing Language and Culture University—an early exposure that laid the foundation for his engagement with China.

Dr. Zia has actively participated in the construction of the “Belt and Road” after graduation, accompanying Pakistani Federal Minister of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives on official visits to China and taking part in key events advancing the CPEC.

The honor from Jiangsu University acknowledges Dr. Zia’s contributions to academic and economic collaboration between the two countries. More than a personal accolade, the award highlights the emergence of a growing pool of Chinese-trained professionals in Pakistan who are driving the future of bilateral ties.