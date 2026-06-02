Second high-level Moldova–EU dialogue on labour, education and social protection held in Brussels

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The second High-Level Dialogue between the Republic of Moldova and the European Union on policies in the fields of labour, skills, education, social protection and children's rights is taking place today in Brussels, according to Moldpres.

The Republic of Moldova is represented by Minister of Labour and Social Protection Natalia Plugaru, and Minister of Education and Research Dan Perciun. The officials will discuss with representatives of European institutions the progress achieved by our country, as well as the challenges in the labour, social protection and education sectors.

"Today in Brussels, I took part in the second EU-Moldova High-Level Dialogue on Labor, Skills, Education, Social Affairs. Together with Dan Perciun, Minister of Education and Research, we discussed with Roxana Mînzatu, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness about our results and challenges. The dialogue focused on reforms that have a direct impact on people’s lives – from education and employment to social protection, inclusion and equal opportunities. I also had the opportunity to speak about the progress made by the Republic of Moldova in the field of labour and social protection in aligning with European standards, as our country advances on the path towards EU accession," Plugaru wrote on her page.

According to the relevant authorities, this dialogue is of major importance for the Republic of Moldova, contributing to advancing reforms in the social and educational fields, strengthening the social protection system and the labour market, as well as bringing national policies closer to European Union standards.