SOCAR, SLB discuss optimization of production operations

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Steve Gassen, Executive Vice President of SLB, on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the fact that Baku Energy Week has become an important platform for discussing international energy issues, fostering and expanding cooperation, showcasing advanced technological innovations, and facilitating the exchange of experience.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation between SOCAR and SLB, opportunities for implementing joint projects, digitalization, optimization of production operations, and other issues of mutual interest.