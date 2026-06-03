21 dead in New Delhi hotel fire
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
At least 21 people have died in a fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar this morning, Hindustan Times reported.
According to the police, they received the news of the fire incident at Flourish Stay B&B at 8:48 am and immediately launched rescue, evacuation and relief operations. The fire has been extinguished with the assistance of eight fire engines.
More than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
Rescue and search operations are still underway.
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