United States supports increased adoption of AI technologies in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

The United States stands ready to expand cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence to upgrade Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure and secure its security, Caleb Orr, US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs, said at a press conference on the First Azerbaijan-U.S. Economic Dialogue.

According to him, during the economic dialogue, they discussed issues related to regional connectivity, trade, transit, trade facilitation, and digital development.

“Today, we spoke in depth with high-level representatives and subject matter experts from the United States and Azerbaijani government on progress being made in regional connectivity, trade, transit, including the Trump route for international peace and prosperity, trade facilitation, and aviation collaboration,” he said.

“With the potential of artificial intelligence to drive unprecedented prosperity, we laid out the path for increased adoption of AI technology to upgrade and secure Azerbaijan's digital infrastructure,” the US official emphasized.

“And finally, we highlighted cooperation in the energy sector, building out the immense success that's already apparent here in Baku this week and ways to implement the Critical Minerals Framework Agreement that we signed yesterday,” he noted.

“I look forward to seeing the projects and the plans outlined and discussed in today's dialogue come to fruition in the many ways that we can continue to strengthen and prioritize our bilateral economic relationship,” he added.