Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss current state of strategic alliance ties

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

On June 2, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the ministers discussed the current state and development prospects of the strategic alliance ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The FMs underlined that the high-level political dialogue established between the heads of state has contributed significantly to the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation across all areas.

The ministers exchanged views on the opportunities for expanding cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport and communications, energy, investment, humanitarian and other spheres.

The parties hailed the mutual support and fruitful cooperation within the international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other multilateral platforms, emphasizing the importance of further coordination in this area.

During the phone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.