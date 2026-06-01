Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev attended official opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week

President Ilham Aliyev received U.S. delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act

ANAMA: 284 mines and 1537 UXOs neutralized over month

ACG celebrates first non-associated gas

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Serbia