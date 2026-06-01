Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 1, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev attended official opening ceremony of Baku Energy Week
President Ilham Aliyev received U.S. delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Donald Trump for memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of Freedom Support Act
ANAMA: 284 mines and 1537 UXOs neutralized over month
ACG celebrates first non-associated gas
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit through territory of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss measures to ensure security of state border
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament embarks on working visit to Serbia
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31st Baku Energy Week
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Prague hosts concert marking Azerbaijan's Independence Day
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Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Swedish city of Gothenburg
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Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
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First U.S.-Azerbaijan–Economic Dialogue to be held at Baku Energy Week
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The most convenient way to declare customs parcels: “SİMA İmza”
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Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Los Angeles
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Ebola spread in DR Congo 'deeply alarming', MSF warns
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Hundreds arrested in France after wild Champions League celebrations
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NASA says meteor explosion caused loud boom heard across New England
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Shenzhou-21 astronauts arrive in Beijing
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Azerbaijan beat France 3-2 at EMF EURO 2026
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Pentagon official: We consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner
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