Azerbaijani, Kenyan Supreme Courts sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

On June 1, Inam Karimov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, met with a Kenyan delegation led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who is visiting the country.

Inam Karimov stated that friendly relations between the two countries are developing successfully across various fields, noting that expanding cooperation in the judicial and legal fields is of mutual interest.

He briefed the guests on the judicial and legal reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, activities to ensure the uniformity of judicial practice, as well as the measures to modernize and digitize the judicial system.

Chief Justice Martha Koome hailed the reforms undertaken in the Azerbaijani judicial system, adding that Kenya is particularly keen on studying digitalization, the "Electronic Court" information system, as well as modern approaches applied in court management.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Supreme Courts of Azerbaijan and Kenya.

The document aims to promote mutual exchange of experience in the judicial field, increase the professional knowledge and skills of judges and court employees, as well as enhance bilateral relations between courts.