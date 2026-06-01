Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria energy project could extend to Central Asia, says Turkish minister

Baku, June 1, AZERTAC

The planned electricity interconnection project between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria could extend as far as Central Asia in the future and this would significantly strengthen electricity trade on a regional scale, Alparslan Bayraktar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister of Türkiye, said during his speech at Baku Energy Week on Monday.

The Minister noted that at a time when access to energy resources and energy security are of strategic importance, Türkiye will continue to implement important projects in this field.

He described the commissioning of the Nakhchivan gas pipeline and the launch of natural gas exports to Syria as fine examples of the steps undertaken in this area.