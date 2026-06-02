Azerbaijan, EU review strategic energy partnership

Baku, June 2, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director of the Energy Platform and International Relations Group at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan–EU strategic energy cooperation, focusing on energy security, gas supply, renewables, electricity interconnections, and regional integration. It also addressed geopolitical impacts on energy markets, underscoring Azerbaijan’s key role in the EU’s diversification efforts and its position as a reliable gas partner.

The implementation status of the “Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor” project and its potential integration into the European electricity market were also reviewed. The project was described as one of the strategic initiatives contributing to the European Union’s energy security and diversification of energy sources.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation in renewable energy generation, energy storage systems, modernization of electricity grids, and integration of regional energy markets.