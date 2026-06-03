Minsk hosts 16th meeting of Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, as part of the visit to Belarus to participate in the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, visited the Victory Monument in Minsk.

As part of the visit, Samir Sharifov also visited the Azerbaijan Trade House operating in Minsk and the “Pershi Regional Trade Center”, which where local Belarusian products are showcased.

Having familiarized himself with the products presented under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand at the Azerbaijan Trade House, Samir Sharifov emphasized that this platform plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijani products in the Belarusian market, as well as expanding export opportunities and advancing business ties.

The Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, who viewed the products from various regions of Belarus at the “Pershi” trade center, stressed the importance of exchanging experience in the promotion of local production and the development of trade infrastructure.

Welcoming the Azerbaijani delegation at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin described industrial cooperation and new joint projects as vital strategic 'growth points' in Azerbaijan-Belarus economic ties.

Aleksandr Turchin hailed prospects of expanding industrial cooperation through joint manufacturing ventures, particularly in mechanical engineering, specialized and municipal equipment, as well as joint manufacturing of other products.

Afterwards, the 16th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus was held in Minsk.

The meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Petkevich.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Petkevich said the relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are rooted in time-tested friendship and mutual trust.

Petkevich underlined that industrial cooperation, the establishment of joint ventures and agricultural cooperation are among the key areas of development of bilateral ties.

Addressing the meeting, Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, emphasized that Azerbaijan-Belarus relations are successfully developing based on mutual trust and high-level political dialogue established between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Samir Sharifov mentioned that despite global economic challenges, trade relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus continue to demonstrate positive momentum.

Sharifov stated that the Azerbaijan Trade House operating in Belarus plays a pivotal role in advancing bilateral trade relations.

The sides hailed the industrial cooperation as a highly promising sector, highlighting the Ganja Automobile Plant’s ongoing success in manufacturing tractors, trucks, and specialized equipment in collaboration with leading Belarusian enterprises.

The meeting placed a special focus on joint projects underway in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Participants commended the implementation of the agro-town project in the Aghdam districts Gizil Kangarli village, which features active participation of Belarus.

The meeting participants highlighted transport and logistics as a major area of growth, noting that transit transportation volumes grew by over 63 percent year-on-year between January and April 2026.

The meeting featured the signing of the final Protocol of the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus, the Cooperation Program in the Field of Physical Education and Sports for 2026–2030, the Roadmap for Cooperation in the Healthcare between the Ministries of Health of Azerbaijan and Belarus for 2026–2027, and an agreement on the assembly of fire-fighting equipment between the Ganja Automobile Plant and "POJSNAB".

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthen their strategic partnership, expand economic ties, and foster cooperation in all mutually beneficial sectors.

The parties also agreed to convene the upcoming 17th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission in 2027 in Baku.

Following the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, an Azerbaijan-Belarus business forum was held with the participation of government representatives and businessmen of both countries.