® Silk Way West Airlines expands its cooperation with dnata in Singapore

Silk Way West Airlines, the leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, has entered into a new multi-year agreement with dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, for cargo and freighter handling services at Singapore Changi Airport. The agreement further strengthens the longstanding global partnership between the two companies.

Under the agreement, dnata will support Silk Way West Airlines’ twice-weekly freighter services at one of Asia’s key aviation and logistics hubs. The partnership is expected to cover more than 100 freighter flights annually and over 15,000 tonnes of cargo each year, including general freight, temperature-sensitive goods, and specialized shipments such as oil and gas, aviation and aerospace equipment.

Singapore plays an important role in Silk Way West Airlines’ global cargo network, connecting the Asia-Pacific region with key markets across the Middle East, Europe and beyond. The agreement reflects the airline’s focus on maintaining high operational standards, strengthening service reliability, and ensuring efficient cargo flows across its network.

Onno Pietersma, Chief Operating Officer of Silk Way West Airlines, said:

“Singapore is an important gateway in our global cargo network, and reliable ground and cargo handling is essential to maintaining efficient and seamless freighter operations. Our continued cooperation with dnata supports our focus on operational excellence, service reliability and delivering dependable cargo solutions to our customers worldwide.”

Tom Alwyn-Jones, Managing Director of dnata’s Airport Operations unit in Singapore, said: “This agreement reflects the strength of our operations in Singapore and our ability to support freighter carriers in a fast-paced and highly coordinated hub, working closely with partners across the Changi Airport community – something our team here takes real pride in.

For us, it’s about delivering consistent, reliable handling on the ground – ensuring aircraft turnarounds, cargo flows and service standards are maintained, even as operational demands continue to increase. That comes down to having the right teams, processes and systems in place locally, working together to keep operations running smoothly at scale.”

The agreement builds on the longstanding relationship between Silk Way Group and dnata, which currently spans key international markets including Amsterdam, Dubai, and multiple destinations in Iraq. dnata already supports the airline’s operations at scale, handling more than 1,000 flights and significant cargo volumes each year. More recently, the wider partnership has expanded through a joint venture aimed at developing an aviation services hub at Azerbaijan’s newly built cargo airport in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

In Singapore, dnata provides a full suite of aviation services at Changi Airport, supporting over 30 airline customers and handling approximately 250,000 tonnes of cargo annually. Globally, dnata delivers ground handling and cargo services at more than 90 airports across 16 countries. In the 2025–2026 financial year, its teams handled over 888,000 aircraft turns and moved 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.

The new agreement underlines Silk Way West Airlines’ continued focus on building resilient global cargo operations through strategic partnerships with trusted international service providers, ensuring consistent service quality and dependable cargo solutions for customers worldwide.