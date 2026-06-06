Baku Boulevard hosting festival of classic and racing automobiles

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

The “Classics & Supercars” festival has opened in Baku on June 6. Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Nazar Holdings, the two-day event is taking place at the Seaside National Park.

Classic cars, supercars, and sports cars are being showcased along Baku Boulevard, including the AAF’s vehicle collection and cars registered by participating owners.

The festival features classic cars manufactured up to 1986, valued for their historical and engineering significance. Alongside them, sports cars and supercars with modern technologies and high-performance engines are also on display.

Festival-goers can explore modern cars with high performance and cutting-edge technologies alongside retro vehicles prized for their historical significance and elegance. Each automobile, reflecting different periods in the evolution of the automotive industry, has drawn considerable interest.

The exhibition, which opened at 11:00 a.m., will continue until 6:00 p.m. on June 6 and until 4:00 p.m. on June 7.