Chinese companies informed about Azerbaijan’s economic development and business environment

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

An event on “Project Promotion Conference on Economic and Trade Cooperation with Azerbaijan for Chinese Entrepreneurs” was held to promote economic and trade cooperation between Chinese companies and Azerbaijan in Beijing.

The event was jointly organized by the Working Committee on Industrial Access to Overseas Markets of the China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation (CEATEC) and the Office of the Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in China.

Gon Vanson, Chairman of the “Working Committee on Industrial Access to Overseas Markets” within the CEATEC stressed importance of the event in terms of Chinese companies becoming more familiar with the Azerbaijani market and developing bilateral business relations.

Teymur Nadiroghlu, Azerbaijan's trade representative in China, highlighted the country's economic development priorities, favorable geographical location, regional connectivity opportunities, and opportunities created for investors, adding the existing potential for expanding economic and trade relations with China, and the opportunities for Chinese companies to access regional markets through Azerbaijan.

The event also included a presentation on support mechanisms and investment promotion tools applied to foreign investors in Azerbaijan.

Ma Yue, Legal Representative and Deputy General Manager of Sino-Foreign Economic Cooperation (Beijing) Science & Trade Co., Ltd. and responsible representative of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing briefed the participants about the efforts to promote "Made in Azerbaijan" products in the Chinese market and expand sales channels.

The company representatives engaged in partnership discussions as part of the event.

They also exchanged views on issues related to access to the Azerbaijani market, participation in investment projects, cooperation with local partners, import-export procedures, and logistics routes.