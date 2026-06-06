Ambassador: Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to regional cooperation through tangible steps

Moscow, June 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan considers the development of relations with neighboring states as a main priority of its foreign policy and an essential condition for regional security and development, said Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev at the session on "3+3 Platform: Common Challenges and Strategic Partnership" held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026).

According to the Azerbaijani ambassador, the "3+3" platform, put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reflects Baku's fundamental approach to enhancing cooperation with neighboring countries.

“Azerbaijan believes in the potential of the South Caucasus and is confident that the countries of the region, together with their closest neighbors - Russia, Türkiye and Iran, can turn the region into a safe and prosperous place. This means not only a political principle for Azerbaijan, but also concrete steps,” Rahman Mustafayev underlined.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's cooperation with Türkiye, Georgia, Iran and the regions of the Russian Federation, the ambassador noted: “Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment to interaction and cooperation with its tangible steps and investments”.

“Negotiations were held with representatives of Dagestan at SPIEF, and new investment agreements were signed as a result,” the Azerbaijani diplomat emphasized.

Touching upon the relations with Armenia, the Azerbaijani diplomat said: "We hope that we will be able to finally complete the normalization process with the new government of Armenia and sign a peace agreement.”

Rahman Mustafayev underscored that the significant efforts have already been done between the parties, including the process of border delimitation and demarcation, as well as the development of dialogue between civil societies.

Speaking about the prospects of the "3+3" platform, the ambassador said that the South Caucasus has great potential and should be open to interaction with other regions of the world.

"We support a more active role and influence of the South Caucasus in regional and global issues. Of course, the basis of the interaction is Azerbaijan’s closest neighbors - Georgia and Armenia. We would like these three states to play a more active role," the diplomat added.

Farida Abdullayeva