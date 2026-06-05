Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 5, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev allocates one million manats to Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team
Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project successfully implemented in Yevlakh district
Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan releases statement on drone Attack on ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Sea of Azov
MEDIA: CNN's allegations regarding Azerbaijan are gross information manipulation
Official Baku: We expect CNN to refute this article containing unfounded allegations
Statement of Milli Majlis Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats regarding CNN’s deliberate information provocation
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