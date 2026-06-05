Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev allocates one million manats to Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Young beekeeper” project successfully implemented in Yevlakh district

Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan releases statement on drone Attack on ships carrying Azerbaijani citizens in the Sea of Azov

MEDIA: CNN's allegations regarding Azerbaijan are gross information manipulation

Official Baku: We expect CNN to refute this article containing unfounded allegations

Statement of Milli Majlis Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats regarding CNN’s deliberate information provocation