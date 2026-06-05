President Ilham Aliyev allocates one million manats to Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing financial support to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation.

Under the Order, following the national team’s victory in the European Minifootball Championship, one million manats have been allocated to the federation from the 2026 President’s Reserve Fund.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the allocation of the specified funding, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing issues arising from the Order.

The Azerbaijan minifootball team defeated Ukraine 2-0 in the final of the tournament held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, becoming two-time European champions.