American expert: U.S.-Azerbaijan relations change and evolve

Washington, June 5, AZERTAC

I think the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act signed by President Donald Trump is a strong symbol of how the United States favorably looks towards Azerbaijan as a partner now, Eric Rudenshiold, Research Director and Senior Fellow of the Caspian Policy Center, told AZERTAC.

The American expert mentioned that times change, adding that relationship between the two countries changes and evolves.

“Section 907, like the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, is a relic of many years of legislative history. I think it can be undone in time, but it takes a tremendous lift to make all members of the legislature aware of what this is, why it is a relic of history these days. It will take time, but I do think it might be possible, just like Jackson Vanik,” he noted.

The expert also recalled that a large U. S. delegation attended the Baku Energy Week.

He further added that they also held discussions on the U.S.- Azerbaijan economic development. “I think there's a lot of interest in Azerbaijan now that we are looking at building greater partnerships. I think this is all very positive,” Eric Rudenshiold underlined.

Malahat Najafova