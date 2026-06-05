Azerbaijan and Georgia exchange experience in sustainable development of regions

Tbilisi, June 5, AZERTAC

The heads of executive authorities and municipal representatives of the Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Sumgayit, met with the Chairman of the Tbilisi City Council Zurab Abashidze and the Vice Mayor of Tbilisi Giorgi Tkemaladze as part of the "16th Regional Forum on Sustainable Development" held in Tbilisi.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev.

The primary objective of the visit is to exchange practical experience regarding the sustainable development of urban centers and to map out future bilateral cooperation opportunities.

Zurab Abashidze spoke warmly about the close, long-standing friendly relations that exist between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Tbilisi Vice Mayor Giorgi Tkemaladze expressed his gratitude to the members of the delegation for their visit, adding that their active participation in the regional forum is highly important for future municipal ties and will serve to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Faig Guliyev expressed his appreciation for the invitation. He noted that Tbilisi is a close partner city and emphasized that the ongoing exchange of experience between municipal structures will further solidify the friendly and cooperative relations linking Tbilisi with the major cities of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation reaffirmed their unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, emphasizing the profound importance of the country's unity and stable, peaceful development..