Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency releases statement on disinformation allegations about Azerbaijan

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

The allegations published on June 5 by “middleeasteye.net” and “haaretz.com” information resources regarding Israel's alleged use of Azerbaijani territory during the war with Iran are an example of gross manipulation circulated without any reference to facts and pure disinformation, Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) said in a statement.

“These allegations are intended to mislead the international community, create tension in the region, and undermine regional stability and interstate relations,” the Media Development Agency emphasized.