Baku to host International Finance and Banking Summit 2026

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

The international event titled “International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration” will be held in Baku on June 9–10.

The summit is designed as a high-profile platform to accelerate the financial integration of the region and Turkic-speaking countries into the global financial system. The event will be organized with the support of the Council of Banking Associations of the Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan, as well as various other partner organizations.

Aligning with global banking and finance trends expected in 2026, the summit's key objectives include fostering regional cooperation—specifically by harmonizing regulations, linking payment systems, and strengthening correspondent banking ties—while showcasing opportunities for international partnerships.

Overall, the summit is positioned as a catalyst for collaboration, where financial leaders from regional states, global industry experts, and solution providers will convene to chart a common vision for a more integrated, resilient, and globally connected regional financial space.

The event will gather a broad audience mix to ensure dynamic discussions and networking—from high-level policy roundtables to B2B meetings. Attendees will include banking executives and representatives from financial institutions, technology vendors, regulators and policymakers, industry associations, fintech firms and startups, multilateral institutions, international experts, and investors.